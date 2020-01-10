The federal government under the last three administrations has refused to legalize marijuana because of the damage and risks involved with regular use. In a culture full of individuals who are self-absorbed, out of touch and muddled, the introduction of yet another mind-altering drug to help us “check out” is the last thing we need. Pennsylvania should resist the pressure to enrich our commonwealth’s coffers with this blood money that will only produce a more troubled society.
Gov. Tom Wolf seeks to increase spending on mental illness, yet he advocates for the legalization of marijuana, a substance associated with mental illness.
Many Lancaster County natives want a more productive, attentive and sober society. It’s better for us all.
Matthew Hatcher
Lancaster Township