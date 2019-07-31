I am a resident of the Solanco School District responding to the July 26 article about alleged racism at Solanco (“Lawsuit: District tolerated racism”). I went to Solanco, and I love my school district, but I do not love or tolerate the overt racism that exists there. I have been a full-time teacher in the School District of Lancaster and the School District of Philadelphia, and now I substitute teach at Solanco and other school districts.
This is what I’d like to say to every person who is ready to dismantle racism: Racism is blatant, and racial injustice rears its ugly head all over Lancaster County. It is my hope that teachers and administrators in every school district see the July 26 article and use it as impetus to dismantle racism.
Make sure staff members are reading books like “The New Jim Crow,” or “Between the World and Me,” or “Waking Up White: And Finding Myself in the Story of Race.” Send out monthly newsletters that explain things like white privilege and white fragility, and make sure people know that it is not the responsibility of people of color to educate white people.
Demand systemic change. Be willing to be uncomfortable. Join a class on dismantling racism. Most importantly, do the right thing when a student like Eniyah Brown-Moore comes to you with concerns and witnesses. We need the deep and intentional investment of a whole community if we are to eradicate racism.
Susan Mull
East Drumore Township