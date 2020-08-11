I agree with a recent letter writer that we need to watch out for creeping socialism (“Concerned about creeping socialism,” July 22). I hate it when our government doles out money to those who don’t deserve it.

Take for example, the recent CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed into law. It gave $135 billion in tax relief to millionaires and billionaires while you and I got virtually nothing.

A 2019 study, “The Triumph of Injustice,” reported by Forbes and conducted by University of California at Berkeley economists, found that for the first time in history, U.S. billionaires paid a lower tax rate than the working class in 2018.

So why do we have socialism for the wealthy and capitalism for the rest of us? Let’s drain the swamp this fall and stop the creep of corporate welfare.

Wayne Martin

Pequea Township