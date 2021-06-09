In response to the May 19 letter “Far from a bastion of egalitarianism”:

Because the letter writer is seemingly unaware of the text of the First Amendment, here is part of it: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”

It is abundantly clear that every American has the freedom to be a practicing Christian, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, Buddhist, atheist, Satanist or whatever.

It is equally clear to me that Congress is constitutionally prohibited from allocating my tax dollars to pay for the religious school of your choice. Disregarding the absurdity of the letter writer’s false equivalency between abortion rights and the freedom of religion, he seemingly forgets that the federal government exists as a tool for the betterment of society as a whole — not for the benefit of religious institutions.

What the writer is advocating is not equality — it’s a government action that would affirmatively favor religion. The predominant religion in America is Christianity, and it’s safe to assume that most of the writer’s proposed federal funding would go to Christian schools. If more funding supports one religion than another, then it is literally the opposite of equality and egalitarianism.

So I say “no” to the letter writer. Tax dollars belong to the public school system, not religious institutions.

Alan Miller

Strasburg Township