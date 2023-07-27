It’s shocking to learn from the news article in the July 24 LNP | LancasterOnline that the poor “babies” in prison are too hot (“Inmates left to sweat in prison”).

No air conditioning? What do they expect? They either broke the law or are charged with breaking the law, and now they want to sit in a palace with everything they need provided for them?

Provided, by the way, from the tax money of millions of hardworking, honest people who often work in jobs that are not air-conditioned, and they cannot take off their clothes and work in their shorts, or lie on the floor to cool off. I seriously doubt that the staff who work at the prison are allowed to take off their uniforms and work in their shorts, and I’m sure many are not able to sit in air conditioning.

What gall! Maybe we should consider reviving the prison work detail and give these poor “babies” the opportunity to go into the workforce in temperatures that are hotter than 85 degrees and try doing something besides lounging in their cells or exercise yards in the heat.

Also, why are they any better than the hundreds of poor, honest folks who are also forced to live without air conditioning?

I also wonder if LNP | LancasterOnline didn’t have anything better to print Monday.

Miriam Moore

Manheim Township