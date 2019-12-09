Free energy is not free!
In 1848, Gen. John Sutter’s construction team found gold while digging at his sawmill site in Coloma, California. Voila, free gold! The gold rush of 1849 followed.
In 1859, Edwin Drake’s work team drilled a 70-foot well that gushed oil near Titusville, Pennsylvania. Voila, free energy!
Now, in 2019, climate alarmists promoting solar and wind power are saying that it will be free by 2030. Voila, free energy!
The writer of the Dec. 3 LNP letter “Renewable energy not like nuclear” is correct in stating that “the source of energy (from solar and wind) is free.” But so is the source of energy that is earthbound (oil, gas, coal, hydro, et al.). Note that all natural energy sources, whether sun, air or planet Earth are God-given and free!
What is not free are the vast infrastructures, technologies and labor needed to produce the energy and exploit its value.
The writer notes that “many more jobs” are associated with “clean energy.”
As consumers, we will always and forever pay for the labor and the plants, facilities and apparatus, whether centralized or distributed — and for their upkeep and replacement — that convert, collect and distribute energy, regardless of its source.
It is fake news that free, or “essentially free,” energy is just around the corner and that with “economies of scale ... the energy is free. Forever.”
A half-century ago, soothsayers said that about nuclear energy.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township