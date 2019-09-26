“Electoral College the fairer way” — really?
This Sept. 14 letter was trying to justify using the Electoral College to select the president by suggesting that the popular vote doesn’t properly reflect the true will of the people. To support this contention, the writer points out that if votes from California, New York and Illinois were removed from the totals, then President Donald Trump would have won the popular vote by more than 4 million votes, rather than his actual loss by almost 3 million.
OK, that’s one way to look at it, but since the three states he selected to remove were heavily Democratic and represent almost 26 million votes, I think it’s only fair to select 26 million voters from heavily Republican states and have their votes removed as well.
As such, let’s ignore the votes from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, which had votes totaling 25.6 million. Using the same math as the letter writer, the new popular vote is 37.7 million for Trump and 39 million for Hillary Clinton.
If these efforts to exclude the votes from selected states seem a little extreme, it’s because they are. The president we elect is supposed to represent all the people, not just the voters from the small states or the large ones, not just rural or urban, or just conservative or liberal — all the eligible voters from all the states.
Jim Wohlsen
West Lampeter Township