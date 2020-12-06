The COVID-19 measures imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have disproportionately targeted restaurants and bars. These establishments have bent over backward to adjust their business models in an effort to appease the state government and still be allowed to operate. Many have hemorrhaged money as they tried to weather the storm. Seemingly every week they are dealt a new blow, often at the last minute. Many establishments will not survive this never-ending barrage.

For those that do, I have a proposal. If Wolf and/or Levine attempt to patronize your establishment, refuse to serve them. Refuse to serve their families. Refuse to serve their staff or anyone associated with them. Government officials are not a protected class. And besides, in Pennsylvania, it is illegal to serve those who appear intoxicated, which should include those who are drunk on power.

Andrew Wagner

Quarryville