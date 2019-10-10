Nothing is more dangerous to society than when large numbers of people choose to embrace a belief system because it serves as a convenient palliative to the various difficulties of life.
Viewing reality through the lens of the parameters that are inherent in certain ideologies often blinds people from seeing things as they truly are. The truth of the matter is that no single perspective has a monopoly on absolute truth and clarity, and in order to create a better tomorrow, we need to start by making a better effort to understand each other.
To do so, I would invite anyone reading this to consider reading, watching and listening to people with whom you may not see eye to eye and to seriously consider their point of view. It may only be a start, but it’s one that we desperately need.
DJ Jenkins
Lititz