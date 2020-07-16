There appeared to be so many shortages at grocery stores since we began dealing with the COVID-19 virus; no toilet paper, paper towels, bath soap, etc.

However, there appears to be no shortage of property tax bills. My wife and I paid our county/municipal tax bill in April, and now I am ready for another kick in the teeth when I receive another school tax bill (School District of Lancaster) again this year.

It’s been another year of just feel-good talk but no action on the part of our elected officials at the state House in Harrisburg.

Our lawmakers should get off their chairs, get the job done and eliminate all property tax in Pennsylvania. And if they ever do this — which I see as their responsibility — there should also be a mandate that no school district or other entity can slide around and start finding some other way of picking your pocket for the same tax under a different name.

I guess I will just have to pull my wallet out and just pay up again this year. Dead or alive, property tax will be paid.

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township