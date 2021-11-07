I was absolutely disgusted to read the article about there being a hate group that has met in Lancaster County (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

We all know bigoted people exist in the world, but hearing about this going on in our neighborhood is beyond disturbing. There’s no room for hate in this world, especially based on how a person is born.

The other disturbing part to me is that LNP | LancasterOnline keeps calling this a group of white nationalists. Let’s stop being politically correct. They’re Nazis. If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig. No matter how we refer to this group, they’re Nazis. Plain and simple.

Giving legitimacy to these people is what gives them power. A reminder to those who agree and subscribe to this twisted view of reality: The number of people who love and accept all are larger than those who hate others, and we’re not going away.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg