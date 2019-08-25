I am a proud Jewish American, loyal to the United States and one who will proudly vote against President Donald Trump. He is a racist, an anti-Semite, a supporter of white supremacist groups, and a friend of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. If this man is reelected in 2020, I am afraid our proud country will follow the lead of Germany in the 1930s.
How dare he decide how Jewish Americans (or any other group) should vote! If he understood the legacy of Jews at all, he would understand that we are independent thinkers who make up our own minds about voting, as well as everything else. About 75% of Jews in America vote Democratic, often following our dedication to the American values that mirror those in our religious beliefs — beliefs in welcoming the stranger, feeding the hungry, and other measures that reach out to those in need, none of which are part of this president’s beliefs and/or policies.
Phil Starr
East Hempfield Township