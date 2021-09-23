This letter is in response to the Sept. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline article about the “divisions” in the Republican Party (“Some see rift in local GOP”). The article was about the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s selection of attorney Mary Anater as its nominee for county clerk of courts in an upcoming special election over Eric Reath, a top aide to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

I am not sure how much research went into producing this information. It seems to me that LNP | LancasterOnline talked to the folks who have left the party and are not quite fair in their opinions. I cannot speak for others; however, I can share my thoughts. Eric is a friend of mine and to be honest I had never heard of Mary before. If I was voting on friendship, I would have surely supported Eric over Mary. However, I — and in my opinion, others — look for qualifications when choosing a candidate. I chose to vote for Mary because I felt she was the most qualified of the two.

Regarding the supposed party division, I believe you are searching for a problem that does not exist. The Republican Committee of Lancaster County is comprised of a very diverse group of folks who have (and should have) the ability to think for themselves when choosing candidates. The fact that others may make recommendations is helpful, but in the end I must decide for myself. Does that mean I don’t value other opinions? I think not. Because I follow my own ideas, does that mean there is a “rift” in the county GOP? I think not.

The Republican Party is all about getting qualified candidates elected. End of story.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township