As a citizen who enjoys all the good things Lancaster city offers to surrounding communities, I am concerned about the future of a historic former health facility that has provided support, especially to the city’s most financially stressed neighborhoods.
After learning about the decision of UPMC Pinnacle to sell the old St. Joseph Hospital at 250 College Ave., I decided to do some research of LNP | LancasterOnline articles on this matter going back to 2017.
UPMC used taxpayer money to obtain tax-exempt bonds totaling $750 million to defray the expense of its affiliation to Pinnacle Health System and acquisition of facilities previously owned by Community Health Services Inc. Among the facilities mentioned were Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lancaster city and Heart of Lancaster Medical Center in Warwick Township. From the bonds received, $400 million was supposed to be used for construction and renovations, but UPMC instead drove the Lancaster facility into deterioration.
With UPMC’s new legal identity as a nonprofit, Lancaster city was held hostage. The city lost $312,000 in tax revenue. In exchange for a yearly donation of $100,000 to $125,000, the hospital demanded all parties at risk of losing their tax base not challenge its tax-exempt status.
Now, to accomplish its goal of selling the abandoned property, UPMC wants approval of zoning changes to attract developers. The city needs to make sure the most financially stressed citizens are partners in the decision-making process.
José E. Díaz
Lancaster