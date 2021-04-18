I believe that two letters published in the March 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline require responses to correct their misapprehensions.

In the first one (“Regretting changes under Biden”), the writer bets that all who voted for President Joe Biden because of hatred for Donald Trump wish they could change their vote. Nonsense! I have voted in every presidential election since 1972. Never have I been prouder of my vote than the one I cast on Nov. 3, 2020. I stood up with more than 81 million other Americans and helped end our four-year national nightmare. We fired the man who I believe was, by far, the worst president in the history of our nation. Thank goodness!

In the second letter (“More bipartisanship under Trump”), the writer laments a lack of bipartisanship by President Biden and states that there was more of it under President Trump. The writer is correct about increased bipartisanship under the former president, but failed, in my view, to identify the reason why. Democrats chose to support the American people and work with Trump to pass necessary legislation.

Republicans have shown their complete intransigence since the day President Biden took office. I believe that their $600 billion response to Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was completely laughable. Our president met with that group of Republican senators and rightly concluded they were not serious with their offer. He didn’t let that stop him from getting this important legislation passed into law.

As for the rejection of 29 Republican amendments, none of them, in my view, were an attempt at compromise and all were rightly defeated.

Vote Democratic in 2022!

Michael Harrison

Warwick Township