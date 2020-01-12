Why is Iowa so important in determining who gets the nomination for president? Iowa has six electoral votes. California has 55. Pennsylvania has 20. Even little old Rhode Island has four electoral votes. Why all the hullabaloo about Iowa? Why should we care whom the Iowa cornhuskers prefer? Does their preference make any difference to anybody else? Every four years the media bombards us for months about the Iowa caucus. News about Iowa is having a negative effect on what little good mental health I still have left. Just saying.
Jack Blevins
Columbia