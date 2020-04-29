No punches pulled here (letter) Apr 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Someone should tell the king that he has no clothes.Roy Sims Denver Today's Top Stories Graduating early, gymnastics standout Emily Leese accepts scholarship offer from Rutgers 1 hr ago Coronavirus canceled Landis Valley's plant sale; These heirloom vegetables are still available from the site's seed bank 1 hr ago Coronavirus cases at meat plants complicate farming, could lead to grocery store shortages 1 hr ago How to make madgooga for Ramadan or anytime [Stay-Put Cooking] 1 hr ago Lancaster County receives $95 million from CARES Act, seeks clarification moving forward 1 hr ago From TV Guide to MapQuest: 5 things you might not know about Donnelley Printing 1 hr ago Gov. Tom Wolf says he won’t abandon ambitious spending plan as massive budget deficit looms 1 hr ago WellSpan & UPMC start trying plasma for COVID-19 patients; LGH plans to soon 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Emperor Has No Clothes