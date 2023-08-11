Now that the state Senate Republicans have decided to get over their snit, return to the state Capitol, sign the budget and send it to the governor, I must respond to their outcry over the matter of school vouchers.

I have no objection to parents who decide to send their children to private schools. It is their right as parents to do so. However, I vehemently oppose any funding of school vouchers with public money. No matter what flowery words are used, it is nothing less than an assault on public education.

As a retired public employee, I am weary of people describing necessary public services as a Valencia orange when in fact a Golden Delicious apple sits on the table. Public schools are a service, not a business. While private schools get to pick and choose whom they accept — with limited accountability — the mission of public schools is to educate all of their students, within the framework of public accountability.

It is too easy to blame the current shortcomings of public education on one thing or group. And the assertion that public school teachers are a special interest, while private ones can operate in better systems, is not only nonsensical but at odds with the principles of U.S. public education.

Education is an investment. While it need not be extravagant, it must not be done on the cheap. We need a means of giving underfunded districts the resources they need. The state Legislature must abandon empty posturing and develop the means of assisting underfunded districts without necessitating ever-increasing property taxes.

There is nothing wrong with public education that a commitment to public education could not cure. In this, I am in agreement with Thaddeus Stevens, who is reputed to have said that it was intolerable to him to improve the breed of hogs but not the breed of men.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz