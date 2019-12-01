It’s wonderful how well our constitutional system works. Had our last presidential election results been exactly reversed, Hillary Clinton would have been president, with the same Electoral College help. It could have happened that way, but we all know the results.
President Donald Trump has an abrasive personality, contradicts himself often, uses tweets as his personal “yellow dog press” and, in doing so, gets anticipated reactions from his critics. I don’t like Trump’s decision to tweet; it works for him, but most of the time against him.
Some of our presidents have made poor decisions in office. America has no saints in politics, not George Washington, not John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter or, as we all know, Trump. Everybody should do some historical reading. And yes, “the father of our country” had his slaves beaten, which was America’s legalized lifetime serfdom. Abraham Lincoln certainly had his flaws as well, but revisionist-style history works wonders. The truth is sometimes hard on Americans, for we’ve been spoon-fed patriotic history our entire lives.
Impeachable offenses? Probably most presidents, if we only knew their darkest secrets, could have been charged in some instances. So, it was “quid pro quo” in Ukraine, said the Democrats — and, yes, Americans are smart enough to recognize that Latin term; they didn’t need to change it. I still would like to know what in the world Hunter Biden was doing in Ukraine. Maybe the Democrats will investigate Hunter next. Impeachment is constitutional, so go for it.
Rodney Bowers
Quarryville