It would have been hard to imagine a shooting at a Fourth of July parade. A nightmare, indeed. It’s now the reality in a suburb of Chicago.

In my view, it’s thanks to the Republican Party and the National Rifle Association that no place is safe in America — whether in Philadelphia or small-town America.

I believe that the NRA and the GOP, including U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, have the blood of innocents on their hands. By twisting the language of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that was written shortly after the Revolutionary War, I believe they have fanned the flames of hate and discord while shirking their responsibility to ensure the safety of the very people they were elected to represent.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township