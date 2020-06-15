We attended the Elizabethtown Black Lives Matter protest on June 6. We support racial equity and oppose the inappropriate use of force, whether by some police officers or at the order of a president. The participation by our local officers and the remarks from Elizabethtown police Chief Edward Cunningham impressed us. The speakers were passionate but peaceful, seeking a path forward out of difficult times — neither fanning flames nor promoting violence. The message was a call to get engaged, get informed and vote.

We were appalled to see armed men, under no legitimate authority, on the rooftops of businesses in the square. “Militia” on rooftops? Even if events had been less peaceful, under whose authority would they open fire?

Any business that invites such unregulated lethality out of unreasonable fearfulness puts the Elizabethtown community in danger. If they are concerned about security, why not hire security professionals? The state’s Lethal Weapons Training Program covers requirements for armed security officers. The militias themselves, if acting as a security service under the Private Detective Act of 1953, must at minimum be licensed and bonded.

Of more concern, why not trust our local police?

Worse, shame on laws that permit armed but unregulated citizenry. That, in our view, is not what our founders intended. The presence of unaccountable snipers on rooftops in Elizabethtown was alarming and intimidating to many of the people at the protest. It did nothing to increase our safety. Vigilante justice is an affront to the rule of law and has no role in civil society.

Brenda and Dwight Eichelberger

West Donegal Township