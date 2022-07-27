The writer of the July 22 letter “Girls have no place in baseball” is wildly out of touch. As any true fan of the sport would know, “girls” have been in baseball long before the Phillies had them serving as ballgirls.

According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the first female professional umpire (Amanda Clement) started in 1904. The first female semiprofessional player on a men’s team (Alta Weiss) was hired in 1907. The first woman to own a major league team (Helene Britton) assumed control in 1911 and ran the team (the St. Louis Cardinals) for seven years. It wasn’t until 1931 that women were banned by MLB from being players, after a professional female player (Jackie Mitchell) struck out both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an exhibition game. That ban was lifted in 1993.

Women played during World War II to provide baseball for the masses, as depicted in the popular 1992 film “A League of Their Own.” Remember Mo’ne Davis, who was the first girl to win a game and pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series in 2014? In 2020, Alyssa Nakken became an on-field coach for the San Francisco Giants and Kim Ng became general manager for the Florida Marlins. And last year, Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to be full-time manager of a minor league team affiliated with MLB.

So, you see, while there’s no crying in baseball, there most certainly are “girls”!

Lisa R. Garrett

East Earl