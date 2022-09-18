I want to comment on the temerity of those on the right who seem to think that President Joe Biden’s Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia was offensive and harmful to the country. I believe they are out of touch.

In my view, when an incompetent, one-term president tries to lead a coup and essentially tells his followers to be insurrectionists and storm the U.S. Capitol, that’s fascism.

A party that attempts to overturn votes and has members who promote sedition and deny the results of elections is deleterious to democracy. They only believe in their ideology and their “facts.”

The only true Americans are Native Americans. The rest of us are connected to immigrants who came to this country in various ways — some on their own and some as enslaved people.

But the common denominator now is that we are all Americans.

These few people who are trying to control our lives and indoctrinate us to their beliefs will fail. Our rights, freedom of religion, true history and defense of a woman’s right to choose what is best for her body are what make me proud to be an American.

We are strong because of our rights and freedoms. Sacrifices have been made throughout our history for this place we call the United States of America. No one man or party can destroy democracy for the good, diverse citizens of this country.

May God bless America.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster