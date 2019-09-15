I was so saddened to read of the thefts of gravesite gifts that were left for Kelly and Zach (“Thefts added to family’s sorrow,” Sept. 8 Sunday LNP letter).
I would like you to know that I have a gift in my front yard that will be there for years to come that no one will steal.
My children were friends with Zach, and we attended the first Zorquefest with our 1968 Corvette and went away with a door prize of a sugar maple tree.
My husband visited the nursery and was told when we could pick up the tree. In late fall, my husband picked up the tree that I named Zach and we planted it in our front yard. I talk to Zach and let him know how big he is growing and how great his hair (leaves) is coming in each year. We did have to give him a trim this year, he was getting too close to the power lines — it just added to the beauty of him.
I live right next door to the cemeteries on the corner of Charles Road and Rosedale Avenue, and your family is welcome to come and visit anytime. I hope to maybe see you one day and give you a hug.
Lorree Pozza
Lancaster Township