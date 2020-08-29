To all fault-finders of President Donald Trump, past, present and future:

LNP | LancasterOnline seemingly does not quit with highlighting the faults of Trump. This leads me to believe these individuals think they are capable of finding his faults and believe they are perfect and have no faults or sins of their own. They are trying to place themselves on Jesus’ plateau.

I am aware Trump is not perfect and neither am I in my 87 years of life.

Thus, I am thankful that Jesus had love for man when he gave his life for our sins. Thinking we are perfect is a sign of pride.

I was in business and a member of society for many years. In those 87 years, I don’t remember encountering a perfect individual. So I would appreciate hearing how Trump’s critics became qualified to point out his faults. Maybe you also could solve the devastation caused by these protesters. And the election is coming up, so maybe you could replace the “great” Joe Biden, too.

Check the Bible and see where it places pride!

C.L. Frackman

Strasburg