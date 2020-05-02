I had to laugh at the April 15 letter (“Decries columnist and the Democrats”) stating that now is not the time to try to discredit others. The writer ended the letter by stating he has never seen anything as horrible as today’s Democratic Party.

I would like to ask the author if there has ever been anyone who has tried to discredit more people than our Republican president. Let’s name just a very few who have been discredited via his name-calling: “Sleepy” Joe Biden, Tom “marbles in his mouth” Brokaw, “Horseface” Stormy Daniels, “Little” Mike Bloomberg, “Truly Weird” Paul Rand, “Lying” Ted Cruz, “Crooked” Hillary Clinton, “Sour” Don Lemon, “Shifty” Adam Schiff, “Little” Marco Rubio, “Crazy” Nancy Pelosi, “Fat” Jerry Nadler, “Slimeball” James Comey, “Dumb Southerner” Jeff Sessions and “total out-of-control animal” Chris Cuomo. This may not be the time to discredit others, but nothing stops President Donald Trump.

Carolyn Smith

Mount Joy