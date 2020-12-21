It was 3 p.m. in Lancaster County Central Park. A large black SUV sat near the covered bridge, idling.

It was 4 p.m. in Lancaster County Central Park. The SUV still sat in the lot, idling.

Were they watching movies in there? Running the two-ton vehicle to recharge their phones?

Either way, they were wasting about half a gallon of fuel. Gassing their lungs with exhaust leaking into the cabin. Dumping more carbon into the sky.

It would be great to see signs and fines in the park — and everywhere — outlawing idling. It would be wonderful if drivers finally got the message:

Idling more than 10 seconds leaves residue in engines, say sources as diverse as the Environmental Defense Fund and the Fuel & Friction automotive blog.

If you're going to be pausing more than 10 seconds (unless in traffic), it’s better to switch off your motor, then restart. Today’s batteries and starters can handle it.

You’re probably not driving a 1950 Studebaker. Your electronic engine doesn’t need to be babied by warming up. On a cold day, your car heats up much faster when moving.

The idling engines of America’s personal vehicles spew 30 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, the federal government says. Curbing that would cut pollution linked to asthma, chronic bronchitis, heart disease and cancer — and global warming.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township