The April 3 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline carried a story about how four Lancaster County municipalities are making moves to endorse the concept of a county health department (“Health board support grows”).

The article, in my view, gave the impression that there is a groundswell of support for the idea, ignoring the fact that there are 60 municipalities in the county.

The Christiana Borough Council recently discussed the resolution that was provided to us by Manheim Township, and we did not pass that resolution.

Instead, on Tuesday night, the council passed a resolution urging the county not to create a county health department and forwarded it to the county commissioners.

No, we are not against good health. And we support the recent hiring by the county of one person to keep us prepared for any future pandemics or other health issues. But we do not want another layer of bureaucracy in the county government, which would potentially grow more expensive and intrusive each year.

Also, as time goes by, I believe the new department would seek new ways to “help,” in order to justify its ever-growing budget.

Chester County’s health department has assumed responsibility for all the septic systems in that county. If you need to install, repair or replace a septic system, the health department will tell you exactly what type of system you must install.

I urge our county commissioners to stand firm on this issue and not cave in to the hysteria induced by COVID-19 by creating a whole new level of bureaucracy that I believe will, eventually, seek to control as many aspects of our lives as possible.

Robin Coffroth

President

Christiana Borough Council