I recently sent an email to Congressman Lloyd Smucker asking to verify that he took an oath to defend the Constitution and not President Donald Trump.
Although I requested a reply, to date I have not received one. In your Sept. 25 newspaper (“Smucker decries ‘rushing to condemn ... on hearsay’ ”), you reported that Smucker “condemned the actions of his Democratic peers” and followed up with an email titled “URGENT: President Trump needs our support.”
I wish to pass along to Smucker that there is no need for him to respond to me — we have his answer.
Tom Shields
Lancaster Township