Georgia counted the votes after the November election. Then it counted them twice more. But this did not deter former President Donald Trump from trying to use the Justice Department to send a letter to Georgia legislators to coerce them to invalidate their state’s election results.

And our neighbor, Congressman Scott Perry of York County, played his part in this farce.

Perry’s explanation for this is that, “My conversations ... were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election.”

As if yet another count is going to assuage the true believers who defy reason and logic and continue to cling to this stolen election nonsense. I’m reminded of the old carpenter’s lament, “I’ve cut this board twice, and it’s still too short.”

David Stoeckl

Conestoga