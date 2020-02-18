Perhaps most of our country doesn’t realize it yet, but we are no longer a republic with checks and balances.
Those checks and balances were maintained only by the threat of members of both parties in the legislative branch coming together to remove an executive branch member who had overstepped his authority.
Now it is clear that no executive branch member need be concerned about removal (as long as the executive branch party has 34 members in the Senate). There is no longer congressional oversight and there is no longer congressional investigation. That is gone with the new imperial presidency gestated in 2016 and born in 2020.
“I am your voice.” “I alone can fix it.” “I will restore law and order,” Donald Trump said in 2016.
Not we. I.
We must all realize that there is now an imperial door open that a future president will surely step through, whether that president be Republican or Democrat. We no longer have precedent to ensure that our republic endures. Our law can be and is being disregarded as “fake news” and “unfair.” A hole has been opened in our ship of state and it will, without patching, surely sink into dictatorship.
The question is, what will we do now?
Brendan Armitage
Manheim Township