Regarding the Aug. 10 letter “Climate change a coin flip?”: The writer is badly misinformed when he says, “Alarmists sometimes cite a supportive statistic of 97%, a data point on a ‘normal’ curve of distribution of things that are variable.”
Actually, according to the National Academy of Sciences, 97% of climate scientists worldwide agree that our global warming (which causes climate change) is overwhelmingly caused by burning fossil fuels.
No “data points,” no “normal distribution curves,” no “variability”: The scientific consensus is now over 99.999%, according to the newer study by the National Physical Sciences Consortium of every peer-reviewed climate science paper published in 2017 worldwide. That’s more than 24,000 papers by more than 69,000 climate scientists.
But what if climate change were a “coin flip” with only a 50-50 chance scientists were right? Would you risk your children’s lives or your grandchildren’s lives and gamble that scientists were wrong? Why?
Solar and wind energy, the solution to global warming, are now cheaper than oil, natural gas or coal. They get cheaper every year. They will be almost free by 2030 if we deploy them nationally, according to international financial giant UBS.
Can we just stop arguing about climate change and see what we can do about getting that free energy as soon as possible? The only thing preventing that from happening is the special interests (this country’s biggest fossil fuel corporations) that control Congress. Let’s get the money out of politics and the pollution out of our air.
John Gouveia
East Hempfield Township