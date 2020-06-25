I thought I would venture out recently. It’s been a long, long time. Drove up to Root’s. Thought it might not be too crowded because of the heat. Surprisingly, it was very crowded. But what really shocked me was at least 90% of the people did not have masks on. Most of them were seniors like us.

The second thing that was a bit of a shock was that many of the people working at counters did not have masks on. Meanwhile, signs were posted stating that masks must be worn.

My husband and I kept our masks on and hurried. We will probably not be going back for a while. I guess that is why we still have hundreds of new cases in Pennsylvania each day — sad.

Christine Reisinger

Pequea Township