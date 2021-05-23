I am asking parents and the community to stand up for the children of this great country.

I believe it’s way past time for the unmasking of the children in our schools and actually anywhere! The World Health Organization and UNICEF have stated that children 5 and under should not be made to wear masks, and yet many nursery schools and day cares require them, because of our governor’s mandates.

In my view, masks hinder a child’s development and interrupt the emotional connection with others. The well-being of children and young people is highly dependent on this emotional connection. Very young children fidget, touch their faces all the time and are not comfortable wearing masks. I believe that wearing masks for them is not productive and the challenges outweigh the good.

Nothing was sadder to me than when I watched my little granddaughter trying to sing at her school program masked — and it was held outside! It broke my heart and sickened me.

The thought of her going to kindergarten in the fall and having to wear a mask the entire time is maddening.

As for the older children, let’s not pretend that many of them aren’t miserable wearing a mask all day and sick of being distanced from their friends. After school, some of them just go hang out with their friends mask-free, anyway. So what good is this doing?

Please do something, take a stand and stick up for the children. They are depending on you! We must fight for them!

Kathy Brooks

East Hempfield Township