In response to your appeal for ideas on how to bridge the gap in our polarized country (“1 year later,” Jan. 5 editorial), I believe that forces that have been in play for several years make this a formidable challenge.

With a shared reality, reasonable people could have a productive conversation — but this is not the case anymore. The ability to be a discerning consumer of the information available to us has suffered with the rise of the internet, unregulated social media platforms, our congressional leadership tolerating and promoting blatant lies and our obvious lack of civic education.

Remember, a healthy American democracy depends on an educated citizenry, and it is up to us to take personal responsibility to determine the viability and substance of the information we consume.

Constance L. Johnson

Manheim Township