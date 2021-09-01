Here’s a friendly word of advice to the future electorate of the United States, today’s youth and children.

When the president of the United States, in a vitally important press conference (perhaps after your military has suffered losses at the hands of a terrorist organization), says anything like, “Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was ...” then this, my young friends, is not leadership.

Please do not allow yourselves to believe that this is normal behavior for the president of the United States, our commander in chief.

Look for and vote for a president who is leading others well, not one who is being led. When your president has been given a list and has been instructed on which reporter to call, someone else is leading your country. And you did not vote for that person or persons.

Jody Wenger

Brecknock Township