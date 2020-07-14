Most of us never-Trumpers are being very shortsighted in looking forward to November to end our four-year national nightmare.

While we believe the country could not survive another four years of President Donald Trump, I’m wondering if it can stand another four months.

With more and more segments of Trump’s support seemingly evaporating, and with his actions becoming ever more irrational and irresponsible, it might be time to invoke the 25th Amendment. We are at war, and we have no general.

David Bucher

Lititz