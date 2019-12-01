For crying out loud, we get it already. There is no impeachable offense against President Donald Trump, but Democrats in the House of Representatives will vote otherwise. The Republican-controlled Senate will recognize this as “The People’s House” run amok and move quickly to remove the tiddlywinks game from taxpayer view.
Newspapers like LNP will keep printing absurd spoof Associated Press reports and ridiculous op-ed pieces from far-left publications like the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times about how corrupt Trump is. Bizarre, hateful networks like CNN and MSNBC will move ahead with even more fake news to appease their uninformed lemmings.
Democrats across the country will vote for another presidential nutjob in 2020 and Trump will win by an Electoral College landslide. Conservatives once again will be witness to the free entertainment of watching liberals cry and protest over another Trump victory, and America will continue to be great — again.
Dale Horst
Elizabeth Township