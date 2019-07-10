In regard to your June 24 article (“Plain sect moving to suburbia raises issues”) about changing residential ordinances to allow a horse barn to be built, I sincerely hope that elected officials will not vote to allow it.
Have you ever had to clean up after one of their horses in front of your house, or in front of your driveway before you could pull out or pull in? We have, and it’s quite a chore and a mess to deal with.
Some don’t clean up after their horses even though I have to pick up a small scoop of anything my dog leaves during a walk. The Amish have more special privileges in this area than any other group I know of, and I don’t think they need any more.
Please keep the horses where they belong — on a farm.
Carol Ragaller
West Lampeter Township