Mehmet Oz is not truly from Pennsylvania. As the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Oz has promised a lot, but he has absolutely no political experience to help him understand how to accomplish his promises. Oz made his fame and money, in part, by selling questionable diet products that he endorsed on his television show.

Oz is not truly from Pennsylvania. He owns an $18 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. He has a multimillion-dollar mansion in New Jersey.

Oz is not truly from Pennsylvania. He suddenly appeared in Pennsylvania when he decided to run for the open U.S. Senate seat. He has no political history of helping Pennsylvanians, because he has no political history whatsoever.

In my view, Oz is for Oz, and he came here to take advantage of us by using his money and television fame, so that he could gain even more fame and money for himself and his enterprises.

Oz is not truly from, or for, Pennsylvania.

James Dostal

West Lampeter Township