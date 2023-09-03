“Rules on gifts remain unclear” in the Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was yet another article about the acceptance of gifts by members of one of the costliest state legislatures in the country.

These mostly career politicians think it’s OK to accept what are essentially bribes — let’s call these what they are — and they rationalize that it benefits their constituents for them to do so.

I’d love to know how the people of Berks and Lehigh counties benefited from their state representatives attending a World Series game. Our state legislators are very well paid for what they do (or don’t do), and if they want to attend a conference or a sporting event, they can pay for it out of their own pocket.

In a Sept. 28, 2022, letter published in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Banning all gifts is quite simple”), the writer proposed a very simple and understandable one-word gift ban bill — “No.”

The writer further stated: “Can a member of the General Assembly accept tickets to a concert or sporting event from a lobbyist? No. Can a member of the General Assembly accept a free meal from a lobbyist? Again, no. Can a member of the General Assembly accept a cup of coffee from a lobbyist? Nope. It’s really not that difficult. The answer is always no.”

Let’s hope that we, the voters, have the good sense to say “no” the next time one of these politicians ask for our vote.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township