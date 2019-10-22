Once again I have a problem with the news that “Lancaster again among top retirement spots” (Oct. 10). As typical, a view of pristine Lancaster County farmland is shown. Come hither and enjoy the beautiful farmland.
Why isn’t the truth shown — a sprawling retirement community or 55-and-over community that gobbles up that very productive farmland? Born and raised in Lancaster County, I just do not understand the paving over of this valuable commodity. We should all be doing what we can to preserve what’s left and slow down “progress.”
One person’s progress is another person’s empty plate.
No farms, no food!
Thomas Morton
Upper Leacock Township