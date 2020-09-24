Fair play has long been a solid American virtue. However, in election politics, with the elite politicians, the big tech moguls and their allies in the biased media, fair play doesn’t exist. The resistance to Donald Trump’s presidency began on Inauguration Day 2017.

Yes, he is flawed, bombastic and confrontational. But he says what he means and does what he says. Look at the pre-COVID-19 numbers on employment for all, the tax cuts, the funding for Black colleges, relaxed regulations, the opportunity zones and more. The opposition, meanwhile, spent years investigating instead of legislating.

The opposition claims that Trump exaggerates and lies. Who lies more than Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, a number of bureaucrats from intelligence agencies and former FBI head James Comey? Or the talking heads at NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC?

Joe Biden is portrayed as a nice guy, a moderate — he is not. I believe he has signed off on the left’s Marxist agenda. In the few weeks prior to the election, voters have a clear choice — top-down big government mandates and further loss of individual freedom, or prosperity and our constitutional rights. Choose carefully.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz