If anyone had any doubt about what a garbage person President Donald Trump is, I believe that doubt was erased last week by his actions and statements to his supporters who became terrorists when they stormed Congress.

There is absolutely no excuse for their actions. Trump and the others should be ashamed of themselves. They did not like the results of the presidential election. So instead of asking themselves what they could have done better, they clung to wild conspiracy theories and cries of a fixed election from many in power, including the president. The resultant riot was totally predictable and dangerous.

If anyone is still wondering when America became the laughingstock of the world, it occurred twice. The day Trump won the 2016 presidential election and on Jan. 6.

Brian Resh

Martic Township