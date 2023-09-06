This is in response to the Aug. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “It’s the guns that are the problem.”

Like most Americans, I am sick and tired of the gun violence that continues to permeate our lives. I, too, mourn the losses and injuries we have sustained for far too long.

But, emotion driving the train, some continue the mantra of “Do something!” Do what? The U.S. Constitution protects citizens on the matter of owning firearms.

How do we go about protecting the law-abiding citizen and, at the same time, take away firearms that are obtained by criminals or those who would do harm to their fellow citizens? How do we reasonably and logically do this? How?

The simple answer is, there is no answer.

Number one, there are currently far too many guns to even think about collecting them for an all-out ban.

Number two, see number one. Banning semi-automatic rifles from legal purchase will not lessen the murders because those meaning to do harm will, in some way, obtain those weapons.

Realistically, we all know it is the person behind the weapon who is the culprit — not the instrument itself. We simply choose not to solve the human problems, but instead choose the path of least resistance. Besides, it makes wonderful political fodder. Telling your constituents you are going to enact better “gun control” plays out favorably at those $100-a-plate dinners, but it’s hardly just desserts.

Michael Baley

Mount Joy