Kudos to Michelle DeChesser for an insightful and thought-provoking op-ed about the safety of restaurant workers in a COVID-19 world (“Restaurant owners must protect workers,” June 13). I am a registered dietitian with over 45 years of experience in the health care food service industry.

It is clear to me that DeChesser is describing the reality of most small commercial kitchen operations. She is correct in pointing out that much care has been taken to protect customers, but the very nature of the food business and the physical limits of most restaurants make it almost impossible to fully protect those working in the business.

There are no easy answers. Restaurant owners operate with small margins and many restaurants cannot survive long with reduced volumes. Their resources are limited. Now, more than ever, it is incumbent upon the restaurant customers to recognize the wait staff, culinarians, hostesses, bussers and dishwashers as valuable service employees who deserve our respect and care.

Regrettably, food service employees have long been underappreciated by those they serve. That can no longer be the reality. The next time you dine out, please let your behavior reflect the greatest care for the safety of those providing service, and make sure your tip reflects a full appreciation for the heroes that they are.

Margaret Kipe, MSEd, RD, LDN

Warwick Township