This letter is in response to the writer of the Oct. 25 lengthy, far-reaching missive “Democrats lack mental reasoning” and, oh boy, do I want to respond!
The four words — “stupid, ignorant, illiterate idiots” — in the opening sentence pretty much epitomize our current president and the Republican Party. Further, to use the analogy that the right for women to own dresses and men to own golf clubs is the same as your right to own an AR-15 is just unbelievable.
I’m not even going to try to understand your remarks about lying and lies in government. Suffice to say, I believe the Democrats are handling that problem very well — it is called impeachment.
As far as your comments about double standards, they don’t exist. Abortion is the recognized law of the land. If you don’t support abortion, don’t get involved in one. I don’t support owning a gun, therefore, I won’t buy one, it is as simple as that — no double standards here.
I’m afraid your hate is palpable. Perhaps reading our Constitution and Bill of Rights would help; it just might enlighten you.
Shirley Cross
West Lampeter Township