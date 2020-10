Given Lancaster County’s large Hispanic population, I find it interesting that I did not see a story in LNP | LancasterOnline after the governor of Puerto Rico endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection on Oct. 6.

Seems “newsworthy” to me.

Perhaps this is yet another indication why U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker chose not to participate in the candidate forum co-sponsored by LNP Media Group.

Eric E. Weis

East Hempfield Township