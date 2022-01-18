In November, President Joe Biden appointed Mitch Landrieu to oversee the implementation of the roughly $1 trillion of infrastructure spending passed by Congress last year.

Landrieu’s resume includes being mayor of New Orleans, lieutenant governor of Louisiana and a member of the Louisiana state Legislature.

My wife and I lived in New Orleans for several years. I don’t know much personally about Landrieu. But I do know, after living in quite a few places in my life, that New Orleans and Louisiana have the most corrupt governments that I have ever seen in any city or state.

I already had very little hope that the $1 trillion would accomplish much real improvement. With Landrieu’s background, that small amount of hope is reduced to almost none.

John Null

East Hempfield Township