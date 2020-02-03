The main problems with Comcast’s constant price increases are its lack of competition and lack of regulation. Cable rates are not regulated by the Federal Communications Commission or Public Utilities Commission, and local governments and public utilities are the main obstacles in the entry of competition.
Local governments control the public “rights of way,” and utilities charge for shared use of lines and poles. Both of these entities can make it financially unfeasible for competition to enter the market and compete.
Our home is totally electric and provides many services. Pumping water and heating our home are both needed for survival. Cable, internet and phone are not.
Our electric bill averages $125 a month. Comcast Triple Play is now $193. Frontier Communications is being smothered because landlines are being replaced by cellphones. Frontier is also unable to offer cable with its internet service. Its phone wires are copper and would require an expensive upgrade.
Maybe someone running for local government or reelection can take this ball and run with it. Until there is viable competition or regulation, Comcast will continue its monopoly.
Dave Bush
East Earl Township